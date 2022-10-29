 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saturday Morning Weather - Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Moderate Trade Winds

  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) Moderate trade winds remain in the forecast through Monday. An upper level low just east of the Big Island will slowly drift northward over the next few days keeping unstable conditions around with scattered to numerous showers over windward and mountain areas through tonight.

Saturday Morning 8-Day

The transition to drier conditions will start on Sunday and Monday. A strong high pressure system building in from the north early next week will bring moderate to breezy trade winds from Tuesday onward with more stable weather trends across the state lasting through Thursday. Another round of wet weather may develop by the end of next week.

Saturday Morning Surf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred