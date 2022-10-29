Saturday Morning Weather - Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Moderate Trade Winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) Moderate trade winds remain in the forecast through Monday. An upper level low just east of the Big Island will slowly drift northward over the next few days keeping unstable conditions around with scattered to numerous showers over windward and mountain areas through tonight.
The transition to drier conditions will start on Sunday and Monday. A strong high pressure system building in from the north early next week will bring moderate to breezy trade winds from Tuesday onward with more stable weather trends across the state lasting through Thursday. Another round of wet weather may develop by the end of next week.
Surf along north and west facing shores will remain below the seasonal average into early next week. The current small north swell will continue to fade, followed by a small north-northwest swell arriving early Monday.
Surf along south facing shores will remain near, or slightly above average. The current south-southwest swell will persist into early next week, followed by new south-southwest swells spreading over the area starting Tuesday. Surf along east facing shores will remain small this weekend due to the weak trade winds. As the trades strengthen early next week, rough surf will gradually build along east facing shores.