Saturday Morning Weather - Mostly Sunny Skies, Some Scattered Showers, Light to Moderate Winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) Light to moderate east southeasterly winds will prevail through the weekend. Showers will favor windward and southeast facing slopes at night and during the morning, and interior and leeward areas each afternoon.
Winds will weaken Sunday night and Monday as a front approaches from the northwest. A few showers will be possible near the coast at night, with shower coverage expected to increase Monday afternoon as some moisture pools in advance of the front.
This front will then move into the western islands Monday night and Tuesday, then gradually stall out and dissipate during the middle to latter part of next week. Some showery weather will likely accompany the front with windward slopes seeing the brunt of the rainfall. A return to more typical trade wind weather is looking more likely for next weekend, in line with what we should expect for this time of year.
A moderate size northwest swell moving in this morning has come in a little higher than guidance suggested while its timing is on point. This 4 to 5 foot swell, near 17 second swell will lift surf from chest to slightly over head high along many north-facing shores through Sunday afternoon. A similar size northwest swell will come in late Sunday into early Monday. This reinforcing northwest swell will result in a slight boost to already elevated early week north and west-facing shore surf through Tuesday.
A small south swell that arrived this morning will bump south-facing shore surf up to around chest high this weekend. This swell will keep this seasonable south surf in place through Monday. Lighter weekend trades will allow for relatively lower eastern exposure wind wave chop.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Maui County Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.