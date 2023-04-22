 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saturday Morning Weather - Mostly Sunny Skies, Some Scattered Showers, Light to Moderate Winds

  • Updated
  • 0
4 Things to Know

HONOLULU (KITV4) Light to moderate east southeasterly winds will prevail through the weekend. Showers will favor windward and southeast facing slopes at night and during the morning, and interior and leeward areas each afternoon.

Future Forecast
UVI

Winds will weaken Sunday night and Monday as a front approaches from the northwest. A few showers will be possible near the coast at night, with shower coverage expected to increase Monday afternoon as some moisture pools in advance of the front.

8-Day
Surf
Marine Alerts

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred