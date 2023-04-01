Saturday Morning Weather - Mostly Cloudy Skies, Light Winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) Considerable high cloud cover will keep skies mostly cloudy through the weekend. Rather dry weather will continue over the eastern end of the state today and tonight, while scattered showers continue and a few thunderstorms remain possible over the western islands.
An afternoon thunderstorm may develop on the Big Island as well. A disturbance aloft will develop over the state on Sunday, increasing showers and bringing the potential for a few thunderstorms to the entire island chain. Moderate to breezy trade winds and more typical trade wind weather will then return Monday and linger through late next week.
The small northwest swell will slowly decline through the day. A small northeast swell that is filling in this morning will peak later today and then level out through early next week. There are no other significant North Pacific swells that will affect the islands through late next week.
Generally moderate to fresh trades upstream of the state, along with the small northeast swell arrival, will produce more elevated and choppy surf conditions along eastern exposures. Small background energy from different southerly directions will continue to hold small surf in along south-facing shores for the foreseeable future.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Sunday for Maui County Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.