 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saturday Morning Weather - Mostly Cloudy Skies, Light Winds

  • 0
Future Forecast

HONOLULU (KITV4) Considerable high cloud cover will keep skies mostly cloudy through the weekend. Rather dry weather will continue over the eastern end of the state today and tonight, while scattered showers continue and a few thunderstorms remain possible over the western islands.

4 Things to Know

An afternoon thunderstorm may develop on the Big Island as well. A disturbance aloft will develop over the state on Sunday, increasing showers and bringing the potential for a few thunderstorms to the entire island chain. Moderate to breezy trade winds and more typical trade wind weather will then return Monday and linger through late next week.

8-Day
Surf
Marine Alerts

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred