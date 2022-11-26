Saturday Morning Weather - Moderate Trade Winds, Scattered Showers for Windward and Mauka Areas

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Elevated seas of 12 to 18 feet in exposed areas.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha
Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters
and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) Light to moderate trade wind flow, will keep limited shower coverage focused across mainly windward areas through tonight.
Humidity will increase Sunday through Monday, as deep tropical moisture lifts through the area. Locally heavy showers may develop over portions of the Big Island Sunday, possibly spreading across interior sections of the smaller islands Monday and Tuesday.
High Surf Warning until 6 AM HST Sunday for Niihau, Oahu North Shore, Olomana, Maui Windward West, Kohala, Kauai North, Kauai East, Koolau Windward, Molokai Windward, Molokai North, Molokai West, Maui Central Valley North, Windward Haleakala, Big Island East, Big Island North.
High Surf Advisory until 6 AM HST Sunday for Maui Leeward West, Lanai Windward.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Sunday for all Hawaiian waters except Maalaea Bay