...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Elevated seas of 12 to 18 feet in exposed areas.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha
Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters
and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Saturday Morning Weather - Moderate Trade Winds, Scattered Showers for Windward and Mauka Areas

HONOLULU (KITV4) Light to moderate trade wind flow, will keep limited shower coverage focused across mainly windward areas through tonight.

Saturday Morning 8-Day

Humidity will increase Sunday through Monday, as deep tropical moisture lifts through the area. Locally heavy showers may develop over portions of the Big Island Sunday, possibly spreading across interior sections of the smaller islands Monday and Tuesday.

Saturday Morning Marine Alerts
Saturday Morning Surf

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

An error occurred