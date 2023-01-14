 Skip to main content
Saturday Morning Weather - Light Winds, Dry Conditions, and Vog

HONOLULU (KITV4) An upper level ridge over the state will continue to produce dry and stable weather conditions with limited cloud cover today. Light background east to southeast winds will continue to develop this week.

These light winds will continue to bring up volcanic emissions from Kilauea in the form of vog, affecting all Hawaiian Islands. Land and sea breezes will also develop over each island through most of the forecast period. A brief period of moderate easterly trade winds will blow in on Sunday, then light winds return from Monday morning onward. The pattern may shift by the end of next week with a trend towards more clouds and shower activity.

