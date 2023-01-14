Saturday Morning Weather - Light Winds, Dry Conditions, and Vog

HONOLULU (KITV4) An upper level ridge over the state will continue to produce dry and stable weather conditions with limited cloud cover today. Light background east to southeast winds will continue to develop this week.
These light winds will continue to bring up volcanic emissions from Kilauea in the form of vog, affecting all Hawaiian Islands. Land and sea breezes will also develop over each island through most of the forecast period. A brief period of moderate easterly trade winds will blow in on Sunday, then light winds return from Monday morning onward. The pattern may shift by the end of next week with a trend towards more clouds and shower activity.
High Surf Advisory until 6 PM HST Sunday for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui.
Surf is expected to return to High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels today and persist for most north and west facing shores through the weekend as another long period northwest swell (310 degrees) builds across the islands. Therefore, the HSA will remain in effect for most north and west facing shores through Sunday afternoon.
The HSA may need to be extended if the swell lingers through Monday. Surf for east facing shores will remain small, except for some areas exposed to the declining north swell wrap today. A small south swell is expected this weekend. Current trends support surf heights remaining below HSA criteria early next week along all shores.