Saturday Morning Weather - Light Winds and Few Showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) Diminishing trade winds will bring a few windward showers this morning, with winds becoming light and variable by the afternoon, which may allow a few showers to develop over leeward areas. Mostly clear skies are expected tonight and Sunday morning, with some upslope and interior clouds and showers Sunday afternoon.
A couple of cold fronts will move through the islands from late Sunday into Thursday, bringing occasionally gusty southwest to west winds and increased rain, especially for leeward areas. Cool and dry weather, with lighter winds, is expected for the second half of the week.
East-facing shore surf is steadily declining in direct response to easing trades and east chop will continue to lower the next few days. A recent small northwest swell is already fading thus only small surf is expected through Tuesday along north and west-facing shores. An large northwest swell emanating along the western periphery of a surface low northwest to north of the offshore waters is forecast to arrive through the day on Wednesday. If this swell materializes, it will likely produce warning level surf along all north and west-facing shores of the state.
Very small background south swell, with a small bump expected Sunday along the eastern end of the state, will generally maintain just knee high surf along many south-facing shores. Choppy, more rough surf conditions could develop across the southern nearshore waters during the middle of next week if west to southwest winds achieve locally fresh to strong magnitudes in relation to a frontal passage.