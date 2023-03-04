 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saturday Morning Weather - Light Winds and Few Showers

  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) Diminishing trade winds will bring a few windward showers this morning, with winds becoming light and variable by the afternoon, which may allow a few showers to develop over leeward areas. Mostly clear skies are expected tonight and Sunday morning, with some upslope and interior clouds and showers Sunday afternoon.

4 Things to Know

A couple of cold fronts will move through the islands from late Sunday into Thursday, bringing occasionally gusty southwest to west winds and increased rain, especially for leeward areas. Cool and dry weather, with lighter winds, is expected for the second half of the week.

8-Day
Surf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred