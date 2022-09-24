Saturday Morning Weather - Light Trade Winds, Humid Conditions, and Afternoon Showers Continue

For today, we will continue to see light trade winds, humid weather, and afternoon clouds and showers for the interior and leeward areas of the islands. Any showers that do develop will be slow moving and will be capable of producing some locally heavy rain. With the southeast flow continuing through the weekend, we could very well see the Molokai and Lanai plumes once again over Oahu tonight with some scattered showers across leeward and mountain areas. Humidities will continue to remain high through the weekend with dew points around 70 degrees, so temperatures will feel warmer than normal. Trade wind patterns are expected to return around Monday and should become breezy during the second half of next week.
South swell energy will remain elevated through Sunday as another long period swell passes through the region. Once this swell decreases by Sunday night, only background south swell energy will prevail through the first half of next week.
A small north-northwest swell will keep north shore surf elevated today, before fading into almost flat levels by Monday. North shore surf could get another slight boost as a small north-northwest swell arrives on Tuesday and Wednesday. West facing shores will see a small increase in surf from this long-period south swell and, to a lesser extent, the north-northwest swell. Light trade winds will keep small surf in the forecast along east facing shores through at least next Wednesday.