 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saturday Morning Weather - Light Trade Winds, Humid Conditions, and Afternoon Showers Continue

  • Updated
  • 0

For today, we will continue to see light trade winds, humid weather, and afternoon clouds and showers for the interior and leeward areas of the islands. Any showers that do develop will be slow moving and will be capable of producing some locally heavy rain. With the southeast flow continuing through the weekend, we could very well see the Molokai and Lanai plumes once again over Oahu tonight with some scattered showers across leeward and mountain areas. Humidities will continue to remain high through the weekend with dew points around 70 degrees, so temperatures will feel warmer than normal. Trade wind patterns are expected to return around Monday and should become breezy during the second half of next week.

Saturday 8-Day
Saturday Surf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred