Saturday Morning Weather - Hold On to Your Hats! Breezy Trade Winds Prevailing Through the Weekend

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt, except north winds 25 to 30
knots in Maalaea Bay. Seas 6 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) Breezy to locally strong trades will continue through early next week. A typical trade wind pattern will prevail during this time with showers focused over windward and mauka zones, especially overnight and during the early morning.
Trades will gradually ease around the midweek time frame as a cold front passes to the north.
Surf along south facing shores will remain elevated through early next week. South shore surf should drop below the summertime average Tuesday through Friday.
Surf along north facing shores will remain minimal through the middle of next week. A new moderate sized medium period northwest swell will build Wednesday night and Thursday, and give a noticeable boost to north shore surf by Friday.
East shore surf should remain elevated and near seasonal levels through early next week due to the strong trades over and upstream of the islands. A gradual decline in east shore surf is expected Wednesday through Friday as the trades ease.