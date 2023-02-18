Saturday Morning Weather - Flood Watch Still in Effect Statewide

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages. Roads may also be closed, along with
property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff.
Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain. Areas of
particular concern include east and southeast sections of the Big
Island, where washout of roads could isolate communities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A plume of moisture will remain over the islands through at
least this afternoon, maintaining a threat for heavy
rainfall. The soil moisture across the state remains
saturated by recent rain, and any period of moderate or heavy
showers could result in flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) An upper low southwest of the Hawaiian Islands continues to draw up a large band of deep tropical moisture within converging east to southeast wind flow. This unstable tropical moisture band will keep widespread rainfall in the forecast, heavy at times, with developing thunderstorms across much of the state into Sunday.
The low will slowly weaken from Sunday into Monday with decreasing rainfall trends as more stable trade winds begin to build in from the east. Another round of unstable showers may develop by Tuesday and Wednesday as another cut off low drops in west of the island chain. More stable conditions return by next week Thursday as a high pressure ridge builds in from the northeast.
Flood Watch through this afternoon for all Hawaiian Islands.
Winter Storm Warning until 6 PM HST this evening for Big Island Summits.
Surf will remain elevated and well above normal levels along east facing shores during the next 7 days due to persistent fresh to strong east to southeast winds over and upstream of the island chain. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for these areas until 6 PM this evening. East shore surf should fall below the advisory threshold briefly tonight and Sunday, but will likely build back to advisory levels Sunday night through late next week. No other significant swells are expected through late next week, with only small surf expected along north, west, and south facing shores.
High Surf Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for for east facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and the Big Island.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.