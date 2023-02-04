 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 1045 AM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 741 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the slopes of
the Koolau Range. Peak rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour were
between Kahaluu and Hauula. Bands of heavy rain will continue
to move over Oahu from the east through the morning.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Waiahole, Waikane, Kahaluu, Ahuimanu, Aiea, Pearl
City, Kaaawa, Halawa, Mililani, Moanalua, Punaluu, Salt Lake,
Kaneohe, Wahiawa, Kalihi, Wheeler Field, Hauula, Kaneohe
Marine Base and Maunawili.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due
to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1045 AM HST if flooding;
persists.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas 7 to
10 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Saturday Morning Weather - Enhanced Showers, Possible Thunderstorms, Breezy Trades

  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) Unstable, wet trade wind weather expected through this weekend with locally heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms possible, mainly over the western end of the state. Increasing shower trends will spread brief periods of MVFR/IFR to the eastern islands later today with locally heavy showers favoring windward airfields.

Saturday Morning 8-Day

Isolated thunderstorms are also expected at least through this evening with the passage of the upper low. Deep layer moisture will continue to produce light icing across the state today. The trough over the western islands will gradually shift westward and dampen out today, while the strong high shifts eastward well to the north of the state. As a result, we should see breezy trades develop across the entire island chain today. Strong high pressure will anchor northeast of the islands Sunday through late next week, keeping breezy trade winds blowing across the state.

Saturday Morning Surf
Small Craft Adv.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred