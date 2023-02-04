Saturday Morning Weather - Enhanced Showers, Possible Thunderstorms, Breezy Trades

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 1045 AM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 741 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the slopes of
the Koolau Range. Peak rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour were
between Kahaluu and Hauula. Bands of heavy rain will continue
to move over Oahu from the east through the morning.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Waiahole, Waikane, Kahaluu, Ahuimanu, Aiea, Pearl
City, Kaaawa, Halawa, Mililani, Moanalua, Punaluu, Salt Lake,
Kaneohe, Wahiawa, Kalihi, Wheeler Field, Hauula, Kaneohe
Marine Base and Maunawili.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due
to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1045 AM HST if flooding;
persists.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas 7 to
10 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) Unstable, wet trade wind weather expected through this weekend with locally heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms possible, mainly over the western end of the state. Increasing shower trends will spread brief periods of MVFR/IFR to the eastern islands later today with locally heavy showers favoring windward airfields.
Isolated thunderstorms are also expected at least through this evening with the passage of the upper low. Deep layer moisture will continue to produce light icing across the state today. The trough over the western islands will gradually shift westward and dampen out today, while the strong high shifts eastward well to the north of the state. As a result, we should see breezy trades develop across the entire island chain today. Strong high pressure will anchor northeast of the islands Sunday through late next week, keeping breezy trade winds blowing across the state.
The current northwest swell will slowly fade, but additional medium-period north-westerly swells are expected over the several days and will keep surf elevated along north and west facing shores. A slightly larger northwest swell during the second half of the week may raise surf to near advisory levels.
The current long-period south swell will continue to fade through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will trend up through next week due to fresh to strong easterly trades over and far upstream of the islands.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Sunday for all Hawaiian waters.