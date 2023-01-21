Saturday Morning Weather - Cold Front Passes Through Causing Enhanced Showers

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM
HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 17 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Alenuihaha
Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters
and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An extra large northwest swell will
significantly increase sea heights.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) A front will stall northwest of Kauai today and maintain unsettled weather, mainly across the western portions of the state. The atmosphere will trend more stable on Sunday and Monday as trade winds return. Another front will approach the area from the northwest by the middle of next week.
High Surf Warning from midnight tonight to 6 AM HST Monday for Niihau, Waianae Coast, Oahu North Shore, Maui Windward West, Kauai North, Molokai Windward, Molokai North, Molokai West, Maui Central Valley North, Windward Haleakala.
Small Craft Advisory from midnight tonight to 6 PM HST Monday for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.
An extra large northwest swell will arrive and travel around the islands tonight through Sunday. This extra large swell will produce giant-size surf along north and west-facing shores as it reaches its peak Sunday. Adverse impacts to coastal properties, harbors, and infrastructure (including coastal roadways) such as overwash is expected, particularly as this falls in line with Sunday morning's highest high tides of the month. A High Surf Warning (HSW) will be in effect from midnight Sunday through early Monday morning for the north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai as well as the north-facing shores of Maui. Timing of the onset of warning level surf and the duration of the event will be somewhat variable and all dependent upon the timing of the swell's arrival (e.g., forerunners).
Due to timing and a more westerly component of the swell, surf will likely reach HSW criteria along the north and west-facing shores of Big Island late Sunday with similar overwash complications due to this swell coinciding with the Sunday's high tides. The swell will gradually subside from Sunday night into early next week, falling below HSW thresholds sometime on Monday.
Another long period, large to extra large northwest swell may bring another round of warning level surf to the islands by the middle of next week.
South swell remains at very low, background levels through Saturday with a chance for a slight boost to south- facing shore surf later this weekend. Meanwhile, short period east chop associated with returning trades will produce elevated surf along east-facing shores Sunday into early next week.