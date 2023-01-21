 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM
HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 17 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Alenuihaha
Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters
and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An extra large northwest swell will
significantly increase sea heights.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Saturday Morning Weather - Cold Front Passes Through Causing Enhanced Showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) A front will stall northwest of Kauai today and maintain unsettled weather, mainly across the western portions of the state. The atmosphere will trend more stable on Sunday and Monday as trade winds return. Another front will approach the area from the northwest by the middle of next week.

SATURDAY MORNING 8-DAY

High Surf Warning from midnight tonight to 6 AM HST Monday for Niihau, Waianae Coast, Oahu North Shore, Maui Windward West, Kauai North, Molokai Windward, Molokai North, Molokai West, Maui Central Valley North, Windward Haleakala.

SATURDAY MORNING MARINE ALERTS
SATURDAY MORNING SURF

An error occurred