Saturday Morning Weather - Cloudy Conditions, Possible Afternoon Thunderstorms

...VIGOROUS COLD FRONT EXPECTED TO BRING STRONG SOUTHWEST WINDS
AND THUNDERSTORMS LATE SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...
A powerful cold front is forecast to sweep across the state on
Monday. Southwest, or kona, winds will increase ahead of the front
on Sunday, with gusty conditions initially developing across
windward communities, as well as any locations over and downwind
of terrain. These strengthening winds may become damaging Sunday
night and Monday. Impacts could include roof damage, downed trees,
and power outages.
Thunderstorms may develop as early as Sunday, and some
thunderstorms could become strong to severe thunderstorms along
and ahead of the front Sunday night and Monday. Any thunderstorms
during this time frame could be capable of producing damaging wind
gusts and hail over any portion of the state.
Heavy rainfall is expected along the front and during
thunderstorms. At this time, chances for widespread flash flooding
do not appear to be high. However, leeward communities could
experience experience a period of heavy rainfall and potential
flood impacts, especially on Maui and the Big Island later Sunday
into Monday.
Additionally, the powerful low pressure system driving the front
will generate a very large and long-lived northwest swell that
will affect the islands from Sunday night through Tuesday.
Homeowners, beachgoers and boaters should prepare for high surf
and significant wave run-up, with possible coastal impacts along
exposed north and west facing shores.
Additional revisions to the forecast are likely as the event draws
nearer, and you should remain alert for later statements, watches
and warnings. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, local media and
internet sources for the latest information.
HONOLULU (KITV4) Scattered showers will develop with sea breezes over island interiors today with isolated thunderstorms possible over portions of Maui and the Big Island. Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage Saturday night through Sunday as southwest winds strengthen.
Strong and potentially damaging kona, or southwest, winds and strong thunderstorms will move through the area Sunday night through Monday. Breezy westerlies will then focus showers over leeward slopes into midweek.
A large northwest swell will continue to produce dangerously high surf today, but gradually diminishing wave heights and period will lead to a much reduced threat for significant shoreline impacts. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for exposed north and west facing shores through early Sunday.
A powerful low will pass very close to the islands early next week, thereby producing a long-lived and very large northwest swell that will impact the islands from Sunday night through Tuesday. A High Surf Warning is likely for most north and west facing shores, with a High Surf Advisory also likely for those north and west facing shores less exposed to the swell. Another large northwest swell is possible around the middle of next week. Small surf will prevail along S and E facing shores.
High Surf Advisory until 6 AM HST Sunday for Niihau, Kauai Leeward, Waianae Coast, Oahu North Shore, Olomana, Maui Windward West, Kauai North, Molokai Windward, Molokai North, Molokai West, Maui Central Valley North, Windward Haleakala, Big Island East, Big Island North.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters.