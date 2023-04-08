 Skip to main content
Saturday Morning Weather - Breezes Lighten, Scattered Showers, Cloudy Skies

4 Things to Know

Light to moderate trade winds will persist into Sunday, followed by an extended period of moderate to breezy trade winds early next week. A weak upper-level trough will move across the islands during the next couple of days.

Future Forecast

High clouds will continue to stream up over most of the state during the next day or two as this feature arrives. In addition, there will likely be a slight uptick in windward and mauka showers starting late tonight or Sunday, and continuing into early next week.

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

