Saturday Morning Weather - Breezes Lighten, Scattered Showers, Cloudy Skies

Light to moderate trade winds will persist into Sunday, followed by an extended period of moderate to breezy trade winds early next week. A weak upper-level trough will move across the islands during the next couple of days.
High clouds will continue to stream up over most of the state during the next day or two as this feature arrives. In addition, there will likely be a slight uptick in windward and mauka showers starting late tonight or Sunday, and continuing into early next week.
East-facing shore surf will subtly subside this weekend in response to a vicinity ridge axis and resultant lighter east trades. East- facing shore surf will again become rough and choppy through most of next week as fresh to locally strong trades make a comeback. Several days of a fresh to locally strong trade fetch over and upstream of the islands may push elevated surf along east-facing shores to just under High Surf Advisory thresholds by Wednesday.
No north swell equates to a near flat weekend along many north and west-facing shores. The only exception will be along more eastern facing exposures that will receive some trade wind swell wrap. A moderate size, north swell will arrive Monday and peak surf along north- facing shores Tuesday.
Except for the south-facing Big Island coast where there will be a combination of both a fading short period east trade wind swell combined with a small southeast swell, smaller island south-facing shore surf will stay small as very small, short period background southeast to southwest swells roll in.