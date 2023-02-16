Sara Yara's loved ones mourn the loss of the 16-year-old McKinley High School student

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Phoebe Yara and her twin sister Sara did everything together, including walking to school. But now, Phoebe must walk alone.
"Come back," Phoebe said. "You wish you could have her back," said her mother Chevy Saniatan.
Phoebe was with Sara when a hit-and-run driver plowed into her at a crosswalk on Kapiolani.
"My poor daughter, her twin, her other half is going to be devastated for the rest of her life cause she saw everything happen," Saniatan added.
In spite of their grief, the family returned to the scene.
"You can see the blood stain right there," she said.
The family of Sara Yara set up a makeshift memorial with flowers and Sara's photo at the site where she died to remind drivers to slow down.
All so no other twin will have to lose that unbreakable bond.
"She cried and said, 'We're not going to go to college together anymore, we promised we'd go to college together... now I got to do things alone,'" Saniatan added.
And no other family will lose a child.
"They call me 'Papa, papa, I love you,'" said her grandfather Herman Saniatan. "My Sara, I love you, Sara."
