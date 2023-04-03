 Skip to main content
Sand pushing efforts begin at Sandy Beach in Hawaii Kai to fight coastal erosion

  Updated
HAWAII KAI, Hawaii(KITV4) - Coastal erosion is happening at many beaches across Hawaii. On Monday at Sandy Beach in East Oahu, crews were busy moving sand along the shoreline to combat erosion at the beach where former President Barrack Obama said he liked to bodysurf.

The sand moving is an annual affair done with a couple of goals in mind. The biggest concern is safety. Workers tell KITV4 cars have tipped over the edge while parking.

