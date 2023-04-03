Sand pushing efforts begin at Sandy Beach in Hawaii Kai to fight coastal erosion

HAWAII KAI, Hawaii(KITV4) - Coastal erosion is happening at many beaches across Hawaii. On Monday at Sandy Beach in East Oahu, crews were busy moving sand along the shoreline to combat erosion at the beach where former President Barrack Obama said he liked to bodysurf.
The sand moving is an annual affair done with a couple of goals in mind. The biggest concern is safety. Workers tell KITV4 cars have tipped over the edge while parking.
Preserving the beach and fighting coastal erosion is another reason to push the sand.
"It’s a great effort actually. I do think at the end mother nature will win, but in order to preserve the land, and preserve the beauty of Sandy Beach, I do think it’s necessary and I’m so grateful there are people willing to do the work and spend the time here," said Wahiawa resident Delori Gomes.
These crews conduct beach maintenance regularly on several beaches on Oahu. However, some people believe moving the sand is counterproductive.
"Wave wise, I think they take a lot of the sand from the ocean. And when they push it back, it really messes up the structure and how the wave is formed. I know they’re trying to do their best with fixing the parking but there are different outcomes when they do this that they’re not thinking about," said Hawaii Kai resident Luke Brown.
According to a University of Hawaii study, more than six miles of beaches on Oahu have been lost to shoreline hardening.
Sand pushing at Sandy's Beach is scheduled to continue through Wednesday, April 5.