...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Salt Lake couple says magic "fertility" painting helps them conceive. Photo: Amber Smith and Jeff Burns.
SALT LAKE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- There's a Connecticut-based oil painting that's been circulating around the country for decades now, whose owners believe it brings good luck in the form of fertility to couples trying for a baby. The premise is simple: if you're trying to conceive, hang it in your home until you get pregnant. Then, return it to the owner, so she can spread the joy. The latest couple to get pregnant lives in Salt Lake on Oahu.
It doesn't look like much, but there are couples around the world who swear this painting has mystical power. Amber Smith describes it as "a good luck omen to bring the miracle of life to families."
Amber and husband Jeff Burns are the latest set of believers. They tried for four years to get pregnant with their second baby.
"After the struggles we had, we didn't think we were going to be able to," started Jeff.
"Well, we did get pregnant in our first month trying and then we did lose the baby the following month. Ever since then we couldn't conceive," Amber finished.
Their family friend, Robin Surwilo in Connecticut, knew of their plight and offered to loan out her magic fertility painting.
"She's like, 'It's a painting. It's a fertility painting.' I took it out, read the back, and hung it up right away," recalled Amber.
This was back in Connecticut, where Amber and Jeff were also living at the time. They recently relocated to Hawaii, where they brought the painting and hung it up in their bedroom.
The back of the painting says to hang it in your home, and just believe that it'll work.
And there many more people who believe the painting works, too. A plaque holds the names 19 other babies conceived while their parents had the painting hanging in their house.
So Amber and Jeff followed the directions. About four months later, she was pregnant. Her baby boy is due July 4, 2023.
Were they surprised?
"Of course. Every month we'd test," Amber said.
Soon, their 8-year-old daughter Henley will no longer be an only child.
"I'm excited," Henley said, about the idea of becoming a big sister.
This painting's been circulating since the 50s. The first baby was born in 1955. Not much is known about the early years of the painting.
Surwilo knows her mother got it from her best friend, but past that she doesn't know who owned it or where it got its mystical lore from.
Seems like this painting is a little mystery, a little magic, and a lot of happiness. And both Amber and Jeff say they now believe in magic.
Surwilo says the painting is headed next for her friends in India.