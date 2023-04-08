Salt at Our Kaka'ako hosting Bunny Bash on Easter Sunday By Chloe Marklay Chloe Marklay Multimedia Journalist Author email Apr 8, 2023 Apr 8, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Families are invited to The Barn at SALT at Our Kaka'ako Easter Sunday for the Bunny Bash!You can take a picture with the Easter Bunny, enjoy Easter crafts, and spin the wheel for a chance to win a prize from your favorite merchant. This event is free for all ages and runs from 2 to 4PM. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chloe Marklay Multimedia Journalist Chloe Marklay joined the KITV Island News team as a reporter/MMJ in September 2022. She comes from WTHI in Indiana where she worked as a reporter, producer, and fill-in anchor. Author email Follow Chloe Marklay Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News National The New York Times buys popular word game Wordle Jan 31, 2022 COVID-19 4 new COVID-related deaths, 1,316 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Jan 4, 2023 Local TRAFFIC UPDATES: Crews clear landslide debris from, re-open Highway 19 on the Big Island Updated Feb 17, 2023 Crime & Courts Suspect arrested in Waianae area murder case Updated Jan 19, 2022 Local A New Year's message from the Navy. Updated Jan 1, 2022 Local Kupuna Spelling Bee scheduled for summer to benefit Alzheimer's Association Updated Jun 24, 2022 Recommended for you