SAG-AFTRA rally arrives at Hawaii State Capitol

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to
11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Data from film permits in California indicates that production of most shows and movies already has been halted by the writers strike, and seen here, SAG-AFTRA members preparing picket signs last week in anticipation of a strike.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The immediate future of entertainment remains in jeopardy as the SAG-AFTRA strike continues.
Dozens of people rallied at the Hawaii State Capitol Tuesday, carrying signs and addressing issues about the future of the TV and film industry.
The Hawaii Screen Actors Guild, the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and Writers Guild of America (WGA) are demanding higher wages.
Among the concerns is the use of artificial intelligence technology which involves actors likenesses potentially being used without proper compensation or notification.
A large percentage of actors and writers are paid daily or weekly rates - a rate that most can't make a living on.
Aaron Kandell, a screenwriter for Moana said, "The majority of writers are just day rates, being squeezed by the same conglomerations that are compacting labor across the board, the average income for a Hollywood screenwriter is $69,000 a year, compare that to Disney, Bob Iger, he makes $75,000 a day."
Participating in Tuesday's rally at the Hawaii State Capitol, local SAG-AFTRA member Moses Paskowitz was clear about one of his biggest complaints, "Greed, a guy can't make $190 million in year - what about the crafting people and the PA's, and the people that don't get any residuals, you have to share, share, share, share!"
"Cosmetics and entertainment, whether there's war, whether it's depression, they are always going to be there, entertainment made movie stars in Hollywood, we can't live without entertainment," said Paskowitz.
SAG union actor Kimmy Luong said, "We have reasonable asks on the bargaining table and we just want to be heard - it's not widely known, but our TV/film industry in Hawaii is quite big, we employ hundreds, possibly thousands of people and a lot of our supplies come from local businesses, there's going to be a dent in the industry in the coming months if this prolongs."
More than 180,000 SAG-AFTRA and WGA members are on strike across the nation.