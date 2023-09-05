Safe & Sound Waikiki crime-reduction program makes big strides, but more needs to be done

Reporter
It's been a year since the city started the Safe and Sound Waikiki program -- to clean up crime in the area that's filled with tourists.
City officials said they've made huge progress in reducing crime over the past year in Waikiki.
But more needs to be done.
"We're well aware even though the statistics are down that there's still statistics there that are not acceptable to us," said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. "So in that regard, better days ahead."
Assaults are down 4% over the previous year, burglaries 31%, criminal property damage 28% and theft 6%.
But disorderly conduct cases are up 37%.
And officials are now turning their focus to mental health and substance abuse treatment for chronic offenders.
"Unless that is dealt with, they're going to start stealing again, and then HPD will arrest them and we'll prosecute them again," said Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm.
Since the Safe & Sound Waikiki initiative began a year ago, courts have granted more than 200 geographic restrictions, banning repeat offenders from returning to the areas where they commit crimes.
But many of them returned to Waikiki without facing jail time and city officials continue their plea to judges to impose stiffer consequences.
"They've made really good strides in the geographic restriction," Alm said. "We're just hoping for a little more serious consequences in other areas."
Unless the root of the problem is dealt with -- mental health and addiction -- city leaders said it's a vicious cycle with the same repeat offenders cycling through the criminal justice system.
That's why the Waikiki Business Improvement District and Institute for Human Services are partnering to address chronic homelessness and severe mental illness.
They've hired a Waikiki Street Outreach Coordinator to help get more people off the streets and into treatment programs.
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
