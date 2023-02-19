HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Sacred Hearts Academy is hosting its 27th annual science symposium after taking a break because of the pandemic.
It will be on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. at the Sacred Hearts Academy campus in Kaimuki.
This is a free workshop to inspire girls to get interested in professions in-science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM).
A total of twenty 20 hands-on workshops will be offered by experts in the community as well as Sacred Hearts Academy faculty and staff.
Students, Kennedy Wardlaw and Alexandra Walawender, say they are interested in STEAM professions and are eager to learn more about the different opportunities. They say it is important for girls in the state to be interested in male-dominated fields.
"I'm very ecstatic about this STEAM symposium we need to push women to do a man's job" shares Wardlaw.
"Women can do a lot of things as well you see people doing stuff that you see men doing as well and it more into it should be equal and everyone can do anything they want and ush their heart to do what they want" shares Wardlaw.
Those interested in participating in Science Symposium 2023 may register online at www.sacredhearts.org/symposium. Space is limited so early registration is recommended.