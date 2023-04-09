 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Runners Find Stride at 40th MacAThon

  • 0

Runners took to a 10k and 5k run over the weekend
Macathon runners find their stride on the Big Island

The oldest footrace on the Big Island saw over 300 runners cross the finish line this year.

HONAUNAU BAY-- It's not just the oldest foot race on the Big Island; the MacAthon has a tried and true track record of bringing families together year after year for a 5K or 10K run.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred