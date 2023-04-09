Runners Find Stride at 40th MacAThon

HONAUNAU BAY-- It's not just the oldest foot race on the Big Island; the MacAthon has a tried and true track record of bringing families together year after year for a 5K or 10K run.
"This is our fourth time. We do it every year. This is the 40th annual. It was a wonderful race," Sharon Colasacco told KITV4.
The Macathon at Honaunau Bay kicked off its 40th foot race Saturday.
Some in the younger generation were challenging themselves for the first time to meet a personal best. "In the middle of the race, I actually thought I would actually die out right there, but I just kept on pushing on," Tua Palusoares said.
KITV4 spoke with those who have frequented the race since the beginning. "I ran this thing the very first time. I got the shirt that says first annual. When I put it on, it was too tight. And then I saw a girl here had the same shirt. I went, you're too young to have that shirt. She said it was her uncle's," Frank Miller said.
There were festivities and a fundraising auction. Those who complete the race year after year, continue to meet challenge.
"Some people can still run in their 70s. John Kunitake is 80. He beats all of us," Jim Gibbons told KITV4.
KITV4 took a look around at the finish line, and at the Macathon's legendary macadamia nut pancake line, and eventually caught up with the aforementioned John Kunitake. The 80 year old has run in nearly every race since since the beginning.
"How do you feel? I think the event is a lot better now and I feel a lot worse," Kunitake mused, "I was a bit tired at the end but it's okay. I'm still here. I'm doing it."
"A lot of people who have been coming to this race for years and years, I mean there's a lot of people that you know we come and we see them that this is like their race," Chris Runnells of the Keoua Honaunau Canoe Club said, "They come out for a Macathon every year. People love the pancakes, people love the t-shirts that we make. It's a really nice community event."
The run has been put on annually by the Keoua Honaunau Canoe Club since 1981. The final tally saw more than 300 runners cross the finish line this year.