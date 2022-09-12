Rudy Puana sentenced to over 7 years in prison for drug crimes

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES...
.A south swell may briefly push surf heights to advisory levels
along south facing shores through tonight.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Through 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
The doctor was found guilty on 38 counts of illegal drug distribution.
HONOLULU-- Many who know Rudy Puana say his criminal acts that lead to a drug trafficking sentence, were made at a under the influence of substance abuse; And the 7 and a half year sentence?
"I think it was excessive. I think the judge didn't really understand addiction. And how it warps the mind," a supporter told KITV.
The judge noted that Puana wasn't motivated by financial gain, but willfully wrote prescriptions primarily for two others who then sold the pills, at times for cocaine. Prosecutors were looking for a sentence that was twice as harsh, seeking up to 17 years by the sentencing guidelines.
Prosecutors called Puana's actions a "complete breach of everything a doctor should do."
Supporters found the sentencing to be aggressive.
"I was disappointed that the sentence was as long as it was. I had a wonderful relationship with Dr. Puana as a physician and he came and helped us out when we were in severe dire need up in North Hawaii in Waimea," anesthesiologist Ken Ellington said.
The defense presented several testimonials, many attesting to Puana's contributions to the community and dedication to remaining sober.
"I've been doing for 30 years. I've never seen the amount of character letters which was we reached 95 character letters. We probably had about 45 people in court. A lot of people from the Big Island, from Texas, people from North Carolina. It's clear he had a lot of support in this case, which I think is a testament I think to who he can be when he's sober," Attorney Clint Broden said.
The judge also noted that Puana never spoke during the trial. or sentencing to accept responsibility for the crimes.
Puana also must pay a 50 thousand dollar fine. After his sentence, Puana will undergo 3 years of supervised release