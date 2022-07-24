 Skip to main content
Ruby Mazur Illuminates Waikiki with Rock Legends Gallery

50th Anniversary of Stones Cover Celebrated at Waikiki Gallery

The 50th anniversary of the Rolling Stones album cover "Tumbling Dice" is being celebrated at the Waikiki Ruby Mazur Gallery

WAIKIKI-- The Ruby Mazur Gallery is now brightening up Waikiki, with its doors open for business.

The visionary behind the iconic 'mouth and tongue' album cover for the 1972 Rolling Stones release, "Tumbling Dice," created covers with Elton John, Ray Charles and others in his prolific years as an album cover artist.

Ruby Mazur Gallery Opens in Waikiki

Artist Ruby Mazur has opened a gallery space next door to the Hard Rock Cafe in Waikiki.
The Ruby Mazur Gallery Pays Tribute to Rock n' Roll Legends

A painting of Jimi Hendrix and Prince at the Ruby Mazur Gallery in Waikiki.
Ruby Mazur Gallery Opens Doors in Honolulu

More on Mazur's work can be found at rubymazurgallery.com

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

