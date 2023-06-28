RSV vaccine could be approved for pregnant women by the FDA in August

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- In May, federal health advisors backed Pfizer's RSV vaccine for pregnant women. The FDA could approve the vaccine in August.
Some mothers say they would receive the vaccine while others say they would not.
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- In May, federal health advisors backed Pfizer's RSV vaccine for pregnant women. The FDA could approve the vaccine in August.
Some mothers say they would receive the vaccine while others say they would not.
"I would feel bad as a mother if something could have been prevented and as simple as a vaccine" shares mother, Hannah Williams.
She says she doesn't trust the vaccine because it is so new and doesn't feel there is enough research.
"No I wouldn't be interested in that vaccine there's a number of reasons why" shares mother of two, Abigail Calo.
Associate clinical professor at John A. Burns School of Medicine and ICU physician at Kaiser Permanente, Dr. Philip Verhoef, says he feels the vaccine is safe and effective for women and their babies.
"I think the thing to remember is you want to give your infants the best chance of doing well and one thing we know is RSV can impact long term health impacts" shares Dr. Verhoef.
Dr. Verhoef says hospitals were extremely busy last winter with RSV infections some nearing capacity.
"Our pediatric hospital capacity at Kaiser, Kapiolani were strained to near capacity, it was difficult so anything we can do to help reduce the burden of RSV infection in kids here in Hawaii would be welcomed."
The Hawaii Department of Health says in 2022 there were nearly 2,000 pediatric visits for RSV to the emergency department at Kapiolani Medical center for women & children.
In Pfizer's international study of thousands of pregnant women, the vaccine was proved to be 82% effective at preventing RSV during babies' first three months of life. And at age 6 months it was proving to be 69 percent protecting against the virus.
Dr. Verhoef says RSV can be life-threatening to infants and even cause life-long challenges.
"Can lead to developmental asthma later on and can impair development of lungs."
Hannah Williams worries about the side effects of the vaccine.
"I guess it would be risk vs gain especially when pregnant could be side effects to you or your baby, I wouldn't want to risk anything with my child" shares Williams.
Dr. Verhoef says this vaccine has the power to save children from the challenges RSV causes.
"Kids under age of 1 and 2 they end up in hospital , needing breathing treatment, or mechanical ventilation, several kids die a year of RSV in this country and these could be of deaths we could prevent" shares Dr. Verhoef.
Verhoef says speak with your doctor about your concerns to make the best decision for you and your child.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
Multimedia Journalist
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.