RSV can cause serious health complications for adults

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Health officials continue to warn the community about the dangers of COVID and the flu, but now they say you need to be aware of the health issues respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) can cause.
Although this is most commonly found in children, it can also cause serious complications for adults.
Doctors warn that it is possible to become infected with RSV at any age, and that it can be more severe for older adults and those who have underlying health conditions.
Dr. Philip Verhoef, MD, Clinical Associate Prof of Medicine at the John A. Burns School of Medicine and Adult and Pediatric ICU doctor at Kaiser Permanente says those with underlying conditions are at a higher risk for developing a severe case of RSV.
"Those who have other medical problems such as emphysema or asthma or heart conditions they're at greater risk of getting sick and requiring hospitalization with RSV" shares Dr. Verhoef.
Adults with chronic heart or lung conditions and those with diabetes are also at high risk for developing a severe case.
RSV symptoms usually begin 4 to 6 days after exposure.
If you have a mild case symptoms could include a congested or runny nose, chills, a dry cough, or headache.
A severe case would cause symptoms such as a fever, wheezing, rapid breathing, an blueish color skin.
Because of a weaker immune system, older adults may be hospitalized in some cases and the illness can become life-threatening.
Dr. Verhoef says if you experience RSV symptoms you should get tested.
"We encourage people to seek medical care to consider testing to actually be careful, mask up, wash hands, because without testing we're not going to know if you have RSV, if you got RSV or if you have the flu or COVID."
Doctors say RSV is highly contagious and encourages those infected to stay home until symptoms improve to keep others healthy.
"If you come in contact with people who are at risk we want to keep them from being at risk so if your kupuna who looks after your 6 month old and you have RSV I would hate for you to transfer that to a 6 month-old and they have RSV as well."
Although there is no vaccine for RSV, health officials say there could be one in the near future.