 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rodeo Underway on Big Island Supporting Scholarships

  • 0
Honokaa Rodeo Raises Scholarship Money for Future Generations

The Hawaii Saddle Club Rodeo has raised over 30 thousand dollars for its scholarship fund via ticket sales from the Memorial Day Weekend event.

Contestants on the Big Island are competing through Memorial Day at the rodeo in Honokaa.

HONOKAA-- One of Hawaii's largest rodeos is now underway on the Big Island. Saturday kicked off qualifying rounds for several events. 

341 contestants in all are vying for spots at the 65th annual Hawaii Saddle Club Scholarship Rodeo in Honokaa. The 19-event rodeo runs through Memorial Day.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred