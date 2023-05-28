Rodeo Underway on Big Island Supporting Scholarships

HONOKAA-- One of Hawaii's largest rodeos is now underway on the Big Island. Saturday kicked off qualifying rounds for several events.
341 contestants in all are vying for spots at the 65th annual Hawaii Saddle Club Scholarship Rodeo in Honokaa. The 19-event rodeo runs through Memorial Day.
The youngest contestants are only three or four years of age. The most senior contestant is in her 70s.
Saturday, the arena was bustling at the Rose Andrade Correa Stadium.
"Today is kind of the preliminaries. It's what we call the slack roping, and then there's also the barrel racing," Keoki Wood of Parker Ranch told KITV, "So they'll have what they call a first go-around and then a short go-around, and that's the qualifying runs for the big money."
And there's more for those supporting family members and friends to look forward to:
"Barrel racing, roping, steer and decorating, breakaway roping, all kinds of events for even kids," Santos said, who is attending to see her brother compete, "And I like watching the end- the bull riding."
The rodeo is back with a full 19 events scheduled for the first time since COVID.
"It just brings all of our communities together. It's a sense of belonging and place and it's part of Hawaii culture- and the Big Island Paniolo Hawaiian Cowboy is strong," Tammie Picklesimer told KITV4.
"It teaches the generation a lot of responsibility, you know, how to care for animals, feed. Besides just being on a tablet, computerized- they're learning how to do things with their hands, outside stuff. It really makes a big difference, you know, in their mindset & exposure in life," local contestant Robert Camacho said.
"I was thinking back, this was the first rodeo I went to as a kid and that was over 50 years ago. And it's been around longer than that," Wood added.
The Hawaii Saddle Club says the participation of women in events has increased dramatically over the years. The proceeds go to scholarship awards.
"All of the money that's sold from the tickets go to support children that are working towards agriculture, rodeo, and so we raised almost $30,000," Picklesimer noted.
It's a daily noontime start, with Monday as the final day of competition.