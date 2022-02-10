River of Life Mission to move homeless food operation out of Chinatown after 35 years

After years of failed negotiations, the River of Life Mission's finally reached a deal with the city to move its homeless feeding operation out of Chinatown.
"This is so historic because it's been 30 years in the making," said Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock of the Chinatown Business & Community Association. "We've gone through like five, six mayors, and nobody could do this."
The Christian mission has distributed 12 million meals over 35 years there. But critics said they've also attracted hundreds of homeless -- many of them with mental illness and drug addictions.
"The good that they do is being impacted by the collateral damages around the community because they couldn't control the homeless folks from defecating, urinating and throwing the garbage around," Shubert-Kwock added. "Chinatown is suffering because people stopped coming."
River of Life promises to soon relocate its public feeding operation to several hubs across Oahu with wrap-around social services, including psychiatric care. The organization decided not to accept an offer to move into the city's new homeless Resource Center in Iwilei.
"This will allow us actually to reach more people, more effectively," said River of Life Board President Rann Watumull. "Instead of having one large location where you feed maybe 200 people, you get out in the communities and you have maybe 30 people and that way you can spend more time with them. It's a less drain on the communities."
Watumull didn't have details as to where the hubs will be or a timeframe for the change, but pledged it would be as soon as possible. He said River of Life will continue distributing food boxes to elderly residents in Chinatown.
"We're trying to do this as humanely as possible, but as efficiently as possible," added Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.
The River of Life -- which uses food to build relationships, gain trust and then try meet the needs of the homeless -- said it's actively looking for a campus outside of Chinatown to consolidate operations and expand programs to change lives and change the community.
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
