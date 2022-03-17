Rising interest rates burden Hawaii residents already struggling to get by

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Bree Maumausolo, a single mother of two , knows first hand the struggle of having to borrow money to afford living in paradise.
And with interest rates on the rise, that could make things even harder.
"It can be very ... I would say a scary situation for a lot of local families," she said. "I'm currently paying back a loan right now. So if any emergency should ever happen, I need to take on another one. Like I have to worry about another monthly payment."
Hawaii residents could see higher rates on everything from credit cards to car loans and mortgages. The Federal Reserve is hoping higher interest rates will help slow inflation -- now at a 40-year high.
Even before COVID-19 "about two in three families were financially struggling," according to Jeff Gilbreath, executive director of Hawaii Community Lending. "For quite some time we've seen cost of living increase for our families and these interest rate increases will have an impact."
Hawaii Community Lending, which offers lending options for people who don't qualify for traditional loans, advises residents start paying down credit card debt and contacting your financial institutions to reduce interest rates or request a lower payment over a longer term.
"You should also know that this is going to take place over time," he said. "So if you're a homeowner and you've been paying on time for the last 12 months and you're considering a refinance, now's the time to do it."
The nonprofit said legislation to invest in affordable housing, a state retirement plan, and increase the minimum wage can also help offset higher interest rates.
Free counseling services are out there to help improve your financial situation and increase your credit score to get the best interest rates. Call Aloha United Way's 2-1-1 number for additional resources.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.