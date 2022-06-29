RIMPAC is back to full-scale operations, residents concerned of environmental impact

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt, except north in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Rim of the Pacific Exercise also known as RIMPAC is going back to what they call full-scale operations -- the last time was back in 2018. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, RIMPAC was an on-sea only exercise in 2020.
This year’s theme is “Capable, Adaptive Partners.” More than 25,000 military personnel are expected, with 26 countries and 38 ships involved.
However, several residents are concerned about the environmental impacts RIMPAC leaves behind.
"Money seems to be always be put first. The Hawaii visitors industry will talk about the money RIMPAC brings into Hawaii but we never look at the human damage, the environmental, and the global damage from building these escalated war machines groups to wage war," said Jim Albertini, anti-RIMPAC advocate.
A few advocates also believe RIMPAC promotes violence instead of peace.
"We're under this delusion that it’s going to help the economy, and help the people on the other side of the gun but RIMPAC represents killing every other year not peace and unification. This truly is a failed strategy,” said Kim Compoc, anti-RIMPAC advocate.
Commander Sean Robertson from the Australian Navy told KITV that the countries are not focused on any current issue especially the war between Russia and Ukraine – The goal is to provide training opportunities -- and to strengthen relationships with countries that don't usually communicate with on a daily basis.
"We must be good stewards of this environment. We have unique opportunities here and we must take care of the area and we will. We actually are having a significant amount of training aimed to just protecting this training ground,” said Commander Robertson.