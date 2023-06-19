Richianna DeGuzman's family is pleading for justice and praying for a miracle as the teen shot in the head fights for her life

Richianna DeGuzman is fighting for her life at the Queen's Medical Center after being shot in the head and leg over the weekend. Her family is pleading for justice and praying for a miracle.
"She's still fighting, she's not giving up," said Richlynn DeGuzman, older sister of Richianna. "Every time I see her she tries to move her hand to her heart."
Richianna DeGuzman was supposed to start her first job on Monday.
Instead, at only 17, she's left unresponsive, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
"We gotta stop killing each other. Get innocent people getting caught in the crossfire," said her mother Susan Mahiai. "My daughter is beautiful. She one good girl."
DeGuzman and her family were hanging out by their car when a random group of people began firing.
"We were just listening to music that's all and then everything just happened," Richlynn said. "We were in the car with her and everything happened. We tried our best to get her there as fast as we could."
"We not affiliated with no gangs, we cause no problems," said Richianna's boyfriend, Shaceton "Budda" Scanlan. "We was just chillin', having some good time."
This is the latest in a string of recent shootings on the West side, which included the killing of a 17-year-old in Makaha in May. Two people were shot to death in April at a Maili chicken fight -- both incidents involving teenage suspects.
"We know how you guys feel and we're so sorry for your guys' loss too," Richlynn said.
And this is not the family's first tragedy.
Back in 2011, they lost their father to suicide.
"These kids -- my daughter Richianna DeGuzman -- had to live through her father hanging himself in the back of my house and for this for happen to her, we need justice guys. This got to stop," Mahiai said. "For this for happen to her is a tragedy for us. Me and my kids are broken again. We broken."
