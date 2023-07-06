Richianna DeGuzman transported to rehabilitation facility, after 'miraculous' recovery

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Just a few short weeks ago, 17-year-old Richianna DeGuzman was fighting for her life after being shot twice in Maili including a shot to the head. She was on life support.
Richianna was in critical condition, many felt she might only have two to three days to live.
This week, miraculously she was released from Queens Medical Thursday and transported to Island Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Honolulu.
Shortly after being transported, Richianna's mother Susan Mahiai spoke with KITV4 about her daughter's condition:
"At first, when she first came in, the vent was pushing out twenty breaths per minute, and she was assisting the vent with eight - eight breaths so that was 28 breaths, then it got to the point where she was just breathing on her own, and the vent would only kick in when needed, just for that little push, but she's breathing on her own", said Mahiai.
The family has not stopped believing.
Mahiai added, "We prayed and the the whole world prayed, we continue to have faith, we're uplifted by a whole community, we're talking about from the governor to the mayor, to all the legislative congress, men and women, just everyone in the state capitol, and just an abundance of love that's been poured out from the community, what awesome aloha and love, that's been poured out with her, that was a big part with her, continuing to want to fight, this was all God."
"I'm telling you right now, the doctors, surgeons, nurses, they all played a big part, and I love them, but when it really came down to it, because they only gave her, no more than three days to live, that's what they said, your daughter will pass on, exactly like that, and then once we started showing up in prayer and putting our trust in God, things started happening, miracles, here and there, and look she's out, in what, two weeks and five days, stated Mahiai."
DeGuzman's alleged gunman is still on the loose. DeGuzman was shot at Maili Beach Park. Police found the owners of the vehicle involved -- but HPD says they were not the suspects.
If you have any information on this shooting, you're asked to call police.
