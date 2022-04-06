 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Revitalization of Japanese Tourism Industry to begin this summer

  • Updated
  • 0
Travelers expected to begin in June

High anticipation surrounding the return of international travel to the islands is now at the forefront, as Hawaii lifts the last of its COVID-19 restrictions.

Especially eager to welcome back the state's largest source of international visitors, local leaders are making it a priority to work with the Japanese Tourism Industry, to ensure a safe and efficient return.

"The main thing they're concerned about is safety and wellness," explained Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA) Chairman, Hiroyuki Takahashi. "So part of the JATA delegation, to come to Hawaii was to see for ourselves, with our own eyes, the safety and wellness Hawaii has kept. This is going to be part of our work now, to go back to Japan and tell our customers that it's safe."

According to numbers released by the Hawaii Tourism Authority, just over 1.5 million Japanese visitors arrived in the islands back in 2019.

Accounting for nearly 12% of the state's total visitor revenue that year, it's a relationship that has been waiting to be revitalized in the past two years.

"I'm just so excited that we can actually see the light at the end of the tunnel," admitted Governor David Ige. "It won't be immediate, but they are definitely committed to restoring the flights to Hawaii, and slowly building all throughout the remainder of the year."

Japanese Tourism

Still, to reach those pre-pandemic visitation numbers, JATA Chairman Hiroyuki Takahashi says Japan will have to lift its current inbound international cap allowing just 10,000 arrivals a day to actualize that goal.

"Japan's border restrictions, concerning entry, is one of the strictest in the world. And until this is lifted or eased considerably, that remains a slight impediment," Takahashi continued.

A slow but steady rebound, which Takahashi says we can expect to begin in June, forecasts Hawaii realizing those numbers by 2023.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Multimedia Journalist

Erin found her passion in journalism from a young age, watching her dad on the news. He taught her the importance of meeting, learning, and sharing people's stories.

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK