Revitalization of Japanese Tourism Industry to begin this summer

High anticipation surrounding the return of international travel to the islands is now at the forefront, as Hawaii lifts the last of its COVID-19 restrictions.
Especially eager to welcome back the state's largest source of international visitors, local leaders are making it a priority to work with the Japanese Tourism Industry, to ensure a safe and efficient return.
"The main thing they're concerned about is safety and wellness," explained Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA) Chairman, Hiroyuki Takahashi. "So part of the JATA delegation, to come to Hawaii was to see for ourselves, with our own eyes, the safety and wellness Hawaii has kept. This is going to be part of our work now, to go back to Japan and tell our customers that it's safe."
According to numbers released by the Hawaii Tourism Authority, just over 1.5 million Japanese visitors arrived in the islands back in 2019.
Accounting for nearly 12% of the state's total visitor revenue that year, it's a relationship that has been waiting to be revitalized in the past two years.
"I'm just so excited that we can actually see the light at the end of the tunnel," admitted Governor David Ige. "It won't be immediate, but they are definitely committed to restoring the flights to Hawaii, and slowly building all throughout the remainder of the year."
Still, to reach those pre-pandemic visitation numbers, JATA Chairman Hiroyuki Takahashi says Japan will have to lift its current inbound international cap allowing just 10,000 arrivals a day to actualize that goal.
"Japan's border restrictions, concerning entry, is one of the strictest in the world. And until this is lifted or eased considerably, that remains a slight impediment," Takahashi continued.
A slow but steady rebound, which Takahashi says we can expect to begin in June, forecasts Hawaii realizing those numbers by 2023.