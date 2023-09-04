 Skip to main content
"Restaurant Day" comes to Hawaii, as Oahu restaurants donate portion of sales to Maui

Every first Tuesday of the month, some restaurants will donate proceeds to help those impacted by the Maui fires.

HONOLULU (KITV4) – September 5 is the first Tuesday of the month and the Hawaii Restaurant Association is launching Kokua for Maui: Restaurant Day.

Every first Tuesday of the month, some restaurants will donate proceeds to help those impacted by the Maui fires so they encourage everyone to dine out tomorrow to also help. The goal is to get every restaurant in the state to participate, small mom and pops to the large franchises.

Many Maui restaurants are staying afloat through monetary donations from the community

