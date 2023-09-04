"Restaurant Day" comes to Hawaii, as Oahu restaurants donate portion of sales to Maui

HONOLULU (KITV4) – September 5 is the first Tuesday of the month and the Hawaii Restaurant Association is launching Kokua for Maui: Restaurant Day.
Every first Tuesday of the month, some restaurants will donate proceeds to help those impacted by the Maui fires so they encourage everyone to dine out tomorrow to also help. The goal is to get every restaurant in the state to participate, small mom and pops to the large franchises.
Owner of Cinnamon’s in Kailua, Norman “Puna” Nam said the restaurant is donating at least 30% of their proceeds to help rebuild Maui each Restaurant Day.
"Monetary is the way we're trying to help. If people come here from Maui looking for jobs here, we can definitely hire them," said Nam.
Every type of eatery is encouraged to join, giving what they can that one day a month.
Don Murphy, owner of the popular, Murphy's Bar & Grill in Downtown Honolulu is actively donating to Maui restaurants. He said the first Restaurant Day will also serve as a reminder that many restaurants on Oahu will employ those who lost their jobs.
“There are so many restaurants that are shorthanded here looking for extra employees. We are certainly looking for help and this is a great way for restaurants all across the islands to work together,” said Murphy.
The Hawaii Restaurant Association hopes the Restaurant Day campaign will carry on for at least one year. The association introduced the program HireMaui- where Maui residents can connect with the restaurants that are hiring.
“The community could go to their favorite restaurant that’s participating and know that their money is going to a larger cause,” said Sheryl Matsuoka, executive director at Hawaii Restaurant Association.
To see which restaurants are on board, click here. If you are restaurant who would like to support Maui, click here.