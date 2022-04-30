Restaurant Association Embraces Gradual Minimum Wage Hike

HONOLULU-- Hawaii is now one step closer to raising its minimum wage.
With a legislative conference committee Friday passing a minimum wage bill, business owners will have until 2028 to reach the 18 dollar per hour minimum wage.
Incremental increases every two years from the current 10 dollar 10 cent minimum wage will be implemented, should the bill be finalized.
Owners with the Hawaii Restaurant Association say they understand the need for the increases. Proprietor Mike Palmer if Kuhio Food Hall in Waikiki says he will have a staff 150 strong by this summer, and that even smaller businesses would be effected by a sudden minimum wage hike.
"I think it's about balance and understanding both sides of the equation. And I'm really glad our legislators got that message. We are not against the minimum wage increase. It has got to be paced and go with the economy," Palmer told KITV 4,
"Especially with the rise of costs. Not just labor. Cost of goods. Cost of fuel."
Others note how longtime Hawaii institutions closed during the pandemic, unable to weather mandated closures and restrictions over the past two years.
Victor Lim stresses, as business returns, the goal is to keep people employed, and make sure other businesses that are still struggling can hold onto their employees too.
"So many of them closed down during the pandemic. Even the big names like Ellen Wong's, Liki Liki Drive Inn. These are institutions that have been in Hawaii for years and years," Lim said.
The new legislation also provides for an increase in the tip credit to a dollar fifty by 2028. The tip credit exempts employers from having to pay a portion of the minimum wage to employees who receive tips for their duties.