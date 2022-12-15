Respiratory Viruses Not Behind Hawaii Hospitalization Spike

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM HST FRIDAY FOR THE ISLAND
OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 145 AM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1033 PM HST, radar indicated bands of heavy rain moving
over the western side of Oahu. Rain was falling at a rate of
1 to 2 inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Schofield Barracks, Wheeler Field, Haleiwa, Waipahu,
Makakilo, Pearl City, Kapolei, Barbers Point, Whitmore
Village, and Lualualei.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 145 AM HST if flooding;
persists.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Those seen in clinics and emergency rooms for respiratory viruses, have not translated to hospitalizations, according to Healthcare Association of Hawaii.
HONOLULU-- The Health Care Association of Hawaii says ailments such as cancer or cardiac illness, and the expected complications that come with an aging population, have a lot to do with the current hospitalization surge.
"They are the same type of illness, accidents and conditions that people have normally, we just have more of them," Hilton Raethel of HAH told KITV4.
That's in part due to missed cancer screenings, which have been an issue since the pandemic.
"And we are also struggling still to discharge patients who may need care in a long term care facility, for example, because of a shortage of health care workers in our long term care facilities," Raethel said.
How is Hawaii dealing with that shortage? Some 600 health care workers, mostly nurses, are working in Hawaii currently from out of state.
"Our hospitals in general are full but our ICUs are not maxed out. They are very full. So it's a mixture of lower level patients that are in medical surgery units. There's no one particular segment of the hospital that is really maxed right now," Raethel added.
Currently, there are 61 cases of COVID in Hawaii hospitals. But that's out of 2,466 patients in hospitals today. That is close to 20 per cent higher than a average 2,000 daily cases in 2019 before the pandemic.
What part can the average person play as case counts remain high ?
"Over the holidays for example, we are very concerned about accidents, we are very concerned about people drinking and driving, and we very much encourage them if they are going to drink when they go to parties, or restaurants or a friends house- that they have a designated driver. Or Uber or a taxi," Raethel cautioned, "Because we do not want to add any more stress on a very stretched hospital system."