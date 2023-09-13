Resources for support during Suicide Awareness Month

MAUI COUNTY (ISLAND NEWS)-- The physical impact of the Maui wildfires is evident everywhere whereas the emotional impact is often times less obvious.
"I don't think there's anyone that's not on Maui that doesn't know someone who has lost something very significant so the community wide impact is there" shares, Nicole Hokana, the chief executive officer with Maui Behavioral Health Resources.
Loss of loved ones, friends, and homes has led many to suffer mentally.
These losses can cause anxiety, depression, and trauma which can all cause suicidal thoughts.
"People who consider suicide are not looking for a easy way out they're wanting to end that pain and to be honest suicided is a result of untreated mental health condition" says Blendin Hawkins a licensed family therapist and Chaminade professor.
From 2018 to 2023 more than 140 people have committed suicide on Maui.
health professionals say there could be an uptick as many are affected by the wildfires. Checking in on your loved ones can make all the difference.
"Having open honest conversations and discussions with our friends and loved ones and asking them if they're ending their life is probably most helpful most beneficial thing to do to prevent suicide" shares Hawkins.
If you or someone you know is facing these problems you can contact a 24/7 suicide and crisis lifeline. That number is 9-8-8.
You will be matched with a crisis counselor who will be a listening ear and direct you to helpful mental health resources.
"They're unable to see their value and the value they hold in our community but there are so many ppl who want to help" shares Hokana.
The Aloha House is one nonprofit that is here for you during these times.
they have a mental health clinic that will help you see the light at the end of the tunnel. Mental health professionals at the house have helped so many people do just that.
"There are plenty of mothers dads we've helped people get lives back on track and recovery is possible, there's always hope" shares Hokana.