Resolution moves forward to change name of Captain Cook town on Big Island

Captain Cook is a town on the Big Island south of Kona with a population of about 3,400 people.
But for Shane Akoni Nelson, he knows it as his ancestral home Ka'awaloa, which holds a special place nor only for his family, but for the 'awa root the nearby trees would grow.
"Used among royalty.. used among priests and even prized enough to offer to the Gods," he explains.
But in the 1900's, Ka'awaloa became Captain Cook, not necessarily in honor of the infamous explorer killed nearby, but because of a post office.
"The name wasn't to honor Captain Cook it was really because of the Coffee Company and the location where the mail was delivered for that particular town," he explains.
Now the tide of history is turning again. State Rep. Jeanne Kapela (D - Kailua-Kona, Kealakekua, Ocean View, Captain Cook) is behind a resolution to change the name of the town back to Ka'awaloa.
"The logistics are not only changing not only the post office name but changing the signage of places in the district that reference Captain Cook that would then be changed back to Ka'awaloa and so having the support of our county council is incredibly important because a lot of those changes happen at the county level," she says.
The change wouldn't erase the history of Captain Cook, the marker at Kealakekua Bay would still be there. But it would urge the U.S. Census Bureau to official change the town name itself, which would in turn impact mailing addresses and official designation from the federal government.
For many in the Native Hawaiian community, it's a step in the right direction, reversing a trend seen since statehood in 1959 of Hawaiian place names being replaced with English ones.
"It is of utter importance that we not consider this cancel culture but that we consider this restorative and reinstative culture," says Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu.
In some cases, that's easier said than done. Efforts to change the name of the Russian fort on Kaua'i back to Pa'ula'ula were met with resistance and even alleged interference from a Russian agent.
Other changes have gone a lot more smoothly. Central Middle School was recently renamed after Princess Ruth Ke'elikolani with a special ceremony.
But regardless of legal name changes, the simple choice to start referring to places by their Hawaiian names can go a long way. For examples, many locals have started to use Le'ahi for Diamond Head and Kalaeloa for Barbers Point.
"I look to everyone who lives in Hawaii to place some importance on honoring the history of my people and the history of these lands," Wong-Kalu says.
The resolution for Ka'awaloa will now go the State House floor for a full vote before making its way to the Senate.