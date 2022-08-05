Residents worry about safety of Oahu's water system after more contamination detected

Even as the Board of Water Supply assures the public the water's safe to drink, some residents are thinking twice about what's coming out of the faucet.
"Oh I'm so scared. I'm very scared and concerned because we are not well over here," said Moanalua Valley resident Letty Berano.
Berano's been living in Moanalua Valley for more than 50 years. And she's especially concerned after battling ovarian cancer a year ago.
"I was so afraid it might cause me another cancer drinking from the pipe so hopefully they can fix everything, not for only me, but for everybody."
Since the start of the Red Hill water crisis, the Board of Water Supply has warned contamination from the Navy's fuel storage facility could be travelling through Oahu's aquifer system.
Petroleum was recently detected for the first time in a BWS monitoring well in Moanalua Valley.
The BWS is urging the Navy to defuel Red Hill before it's too late. Some residents say, it's a matter of life and death.
"They poisoned our water," said Tina Grandinetti, part of the Oahu Water Protectors activist group. "The Navy and the DOD caused probably one of the worst catastrophes that Oahu has ever faced, and we're going to be dealing with long-term economic and environmental and health impacts."
The BWS said the small amount of chemicals known as hydrocarbons naturally occurring in coal, crude oil and gasoline can't be ignored, but isn't a public health threat just yet.
The state Department of Health and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also agree the low levels of contamination are not expected to cause any health issues.
"Hopefully," Berano added. "We're praying that everything will be alright."
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.