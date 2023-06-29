Residents see an uptick in crime on Oahu's North Shore

MOKULEIA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Residents in a North Shore neighborhood are calling for more police presence in their community.
In Mokuleia, residents and business said they are seeing an uptick in all types of crimes, from burglaries to car break-ins. However, some people said too many crimes go unreported because many of the victims here do not speak English and/or are afraid to speak out.
"It’s probably mostly the break-ins with cars at the beaches and the reason for that in Hawaii is what it’s always been. It’s the disparity between the haves and have nots," said John Sequeira, a pilot at Dillingham Airfield on the North Shore.
Neighborhood board officials said "smash and grabs" are the most common crimes -both tourists and locals are falling victim to.
Board member Racquel Achui said there is typically no more than four to five officers in the area at any given time. She believes it has to do with the lack of people making that 911 phone call when criminals strike.
“They take their chances. It’s worth it to them to take their chances to get caught or not and chances are they won’t get caught. By the time you call HPD or call for services and the time they reach there, the offenders are long gone," said vice-chair Racquel Achiu.
Achieu adds even if victims write down a license plate for a suspect vehicle, half the time it comes back as being stolen.
According to HPD's crime map, there have been ten crimes reported in the Mokuleia, Waialua and Haleiwa areas in the past week. Among the reports, vehicle break-in, auto theft, burglary, and property damage.
Just this week, a viewer sent KITV4 a video of a person they say stole an all-terrain vehicle in broad daylight. The person who shot the video said the suspect tried to cover their face. That ATV was later found in a ditch and the owners filed a police report.
“There is not enough people on the North Shore that look out for each other so it’s important to lock everything up,” said Tierra Arnold, a Moiliili resident.
She add she is not sure if the crime is higher than it is in town because there are not as many people here to comment.