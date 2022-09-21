Residents say crime in Kalihi is exploding

Kalihi Valley residents are concerned with a major uptick in crime and they're pleading with state leaders for help.
"We had a 19 year old that was assaulted -- sexually assaulted -- about a week and a half ago," said Kalihi Valley resident Michael McDonald. "And we've had other general crime in the area, you know, so everybody's kind of concerned in my neighborhood."
Surveillance videos from McDonald's neighbors show trespassers looking through mailboxes, trying to get into cars and stealing things right off front porches.
He says thieves are getting younger and younger -- ranging from about eight years old to young adults. And they work together in small groups to cause mayhem in the community.
"With the cameras that everybody has now what they do is they share things that go on and they warn other people in the area," he said. "We have a map on there that tells us generally where the crime is committed."
McDonald says recently when a group of teens were in his neighbor's tree, he tried to intervene.
"I turned around just to see these large mango fly over my head. It didn't hit me, it didn't hit the house, it didn't hit my car so I'm very fortunate," he added. "There was intent to cause harm, no doubt about it."
There's a neighborhood patrol and phone tree so residents can alert each other when there's trouble in the area. Residents have also reached out to state lawmakers in hopes of cracking down on crime.
"People are fearful, the neighbor or neighbors are upset," said Rep. John Mizuno, who represents the district. "There's been some fatalities, there's been some shootings, I think everybody's aware of that. Unless we coordinate together and address these issues, the uptick in crime will continue."
Mizuno says he's working to unite the community to be the 'ears and eyes' for the police. And trying to partner with law enforcement and public housing authorities to identify people who may be involved.
Kalihi Valley residents are hoping to have more peace in the neighborhood soon.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.