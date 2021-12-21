Residents Rush From Apartment Blaze in Kaimuki

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.A north northeast swell will combine with shorter period wind
waves to produce rough and choppy surf along east facing shores
through Wednesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Investigators evacuated all residents from an apartment fire in Kaimuki.
HONOLULU-- Traffic snarled on Waialae Avenue as more than a half dozen fire engines rushed to an apartment fire Tuesday evening near Chaminade University.
The Honolulu Fire Department succeeded in containing the blaze to one residential unit and prevented it from spreading to neighboring businesses or offices. Two residents were treated at the scene by EMS, with one person being transported to a local hospital with smoke inhalation.
Residents said alarms did not go off in the complex but they smelled smoke which spurred a group of neighbors up and down the staircases to alert others.
"My neighbors came and banged on the door and thought it was coming from my place. I opened up my sink cabinet. And smoke was billowing out of it. So I knew it was coming from below," Derek Joseph told KITV 4.
The entire building was evacuated as the fire was extinguished over the course of an hour. The woman who resided at the unit where the fire started was not thought to have been home at the time of the blaze.
"The blessing is nobody was hurt. That's what you got to look at. And I'm trying to look at that. At the same time, my place is drenched," said Dion Donahue who lives in the unit below the 3rd floor apartment where the fire originated.
The investigation into the cause of the fire is currently ongoing.