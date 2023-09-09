Residents of Maui County will not have to renew Med-QUEST for the remainder of 2023

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- If you are a resident of Maui County and are insured through Med-QUEST you are eligible for coverage for the remainder of 2023 and don't have to renew your coverage at this time.
According to Med-QUEST Hawaii, throughout the pandemic, all Medicaid members received continuous uninterrupted coverage amid the public health emergency.
Med-QUEST Division will begin reaching out to members in March 2023 to let them know what month their eligibility will be redetermined. This eligibility renewal work will begin in April and be spread out across 12 months.
Included in this coverage is adult dental Medicaid.
The Hawaii legislature restored adult dental Medicaid benefits after more than 10 years of suspending those benefits due to their costs.
Med-Quest provides dental insurance coverage for vulnerable populations including low-income adults, elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with disabilities.
Some benefits include preventative services, diagnostic and radiology services endodontic therapy services, and restorative services.
A dentist at Waikiki Health Makahiki Clinic and Waikiki Health's dental director, Dr. Rachel DiPasquale, says poor oral health can lead to diseases.
Dental services are important to overall health, but they are also important to a person's sense of well-being and affect a person's confidence. Dr. Dipasquale encourages you to find a dentist you trust.
"If you don't find a dentist you like first time I would encourage you to get a second opinion or find a dentist you do like and trust because it can make a world of a difference and can end up with positive experience and outcome for your oral health and overall health" shares Dr. DiPasquale.
Click here to learn more about the benefits included in Med-QUEST.