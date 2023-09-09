 Skip to main content
Residents of Maui County will not have to renew Med-QUEST for the remainder of 2023

Waikiki Health Makahiki Clinic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- If you are a resident of Maui County and are insured through Med-QUEST you are eligible for coverage for the remainder of 2023 and don't have to renew your coverage at this time. 

According to Med-QUEST Hawaii, throughout the pandemic, all Medicaid members received continuous uninterrupted coverage amid the public health emergency.

An error occurred