Residents in Kauai pushing for the state to lower their rent as they can no longer afford the price increase

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL THE HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.A long period south swell (170 degrees) will fill in today, peak
tonight and hold into tomorrow that will elevate surf along south
facing shores. A second pulse arriving Monday could keep surf
elevated through early next week.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf building to 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 30 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters except Alenuihaha Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- On Friday, community members in Kauai held a "Save Waipouli Affordable Housing" press conference.
Since 2019, residents have been working to convince the state to lower their rent so it can be affordable again. This came after rent increased after the 10-year affordable housing plan ended.
Residents say the owner of the apartments plans to sell the 82-unit complex to a private developer. They're asking the state to purchase and convert all units to affordable housing for the next 60 years.
Residents say this is an opportunity for Hawaii to prevent further evictions and provide affordable housing for hundreds of residents in Kauai.
Many residents living in the apartments are on fixed income and cannot afford the higher rent. Rent has increased from 1800 to 2900 dollars and many residents have been evicted as they can no longer afford the higher rent.
Lawmakers attended the conference and say they are listening to the community's requests and will work hard to make these apartment's affordable again.
"We're failing as a government to provide homes for our community, all across the board" shares councilmember Addison Bulosan.
Residents are asking for the low-income housing tax program to invest in this building so they don't have to move.
If these apartments became apart of the low income taxing program rent would drop from $2,900 to $1,600 a month.