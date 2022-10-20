Residents demand reopening of gate blocking main access to popular Kaua'i beach

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Unlike much of Kaua'i's southern coastline that's bustling with tourists, Maha'ulepu Beach sits pristine.
"It's one of the last undeveloped coastlines that we have on the southside," said Kaylie Nakamura of Malama Maha'ulepu, an organization established in the '70s dedicated to stewarding the area.
Kaua'i resident Malia Rogers remembers learning how to surf there as a child with her father, who shaped surfboards.
"That was one of my favorite spots for surfing," Rogers said.
For decades, landowner Grove Farm allowed daytime access to the beach through its gate. But in 2020, the company decided to close the gate because of vandalism, litter, drugs, as well as damage to native plants and farmers' crops -- among other things.
"Specifically camping, we've had massage tables set up on Grove Farm land that they're not permitted to do massages on," Kaua'i Visitors Bureau executive director Sue Kanoho said, adding the agency has received numerous complaints over unlawful behavior on Grove Farm property.
An online petition calling on Grove Farm to reopen the gates amassed more than 700 signatures.
The public can still get to the beach through another trail, but Nakamura pointed out it's a farther path not easily accessible for kupuna and fishermen who have to lug their gear.
"I cannot bring my mo'opuna in there now, it's just too far to ask a four year old to walk," Rogers said.
"It's really hard to build a relationship and a connection to this place and to really love and appreciate this place if we're not able to visit."
Kaua'i County Councilmember Luke Evslin said, "Maha'ulepu is such an important resource for the community."
"It's been personally disappointing to me that the main access has remained closed for so long, as it's a beach that I used to go to often with my family. I'm hopeful that Grove Farm will do the right thing and restore access as soon as possible."
But Kanoho asserted people need to remember Grove Farm land is private property that "needs to be respected."
A company representative told KITV-4 despite the closure, many continue to trespass, adding Grove Farm has "invested considerable resources in security cameras, patrols, and other measures to protect our property and tenants, but we cannot ensure that illegal and criminal activities will not pose a threat to the community."
The company is, however, considering potential scenarios for reopening and promised to keep the community updated if it decides to do so.