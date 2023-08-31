Residents affected by the wildfires can get $1,200 from Oprah and The Rock

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) - Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced they will distribute cash to residents displaced by the fire with People's Fund of Maui.
All residents who are aged 18 and over, lives in an area affected by the fire and have been displaced by the wildfires in Lahaina and Kula are eligible to receive $1,200 a month to help the recovery. According to the People's Fund of Maui website, the funds will be distributed each month for as long as possible.
The two stars state they've been in close collaboration and communication with the Maui community and elders to determine the best way to help.
“The main thing I’ve been hearing is their concern about how to move forward under the immense financial burden. The community has come together in so many wonderful ways, and my intention is to support those impacted as they determine what rebuilding looks like for them,” said Winfrey, a part-time Maui resident.
Winfrey and Johnson donated $10 million to launch the fund. All donations will go directly to those impacted in Maui.
"We are beyond grateful to be working alongside esteemed community leaders of Maui to launch the People's Fund of Maui," Johnson said. "These leaders are offering their guidance to ensure our fund can put money directly in the hands of those individuals most affected. To all who have already offered your help, thank you for your support and for those wanting to help now, your prayers and resources are a welcome assistance for those displaced within the Maui community."