Residents affected by the wildfires can get $1,200 from Oprah and The Rock

  • Updated
LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) - Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced they will distribute cash to residents displaced by the fire with People's Fund of Maui.

All residents who are aged 18 and over, lives in an area affected by the fire and have been displaced by the wildfires in Lahaina and Kula are eligible to receive $1,200 a month to help the recovery. According to the People's Fund of Maui website, the funds will be distributed each month for as long as possible.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

