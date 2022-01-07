Reporter Recounts Witnessing January 6th Unfold

As a witness to January 6th, I had been reporting on the series of DC demonstrations following the 2020 election. I continue to report retrospectively on what I saw and documented at the U.S. Capitol a year ago. It continues to surprise many.
Militant Trump supporters clashed with MPD the night before
On the evening of January 5th, a group of a few hundred Trump supporters marched to Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, where DC Metropolitan Police prevented the group from entering the sectioned off block.
Clashes erupted after 10pm January 5th between the Trump supporters and police.
BLM plaza had been the site of street fighting in November and December, following daytime rallies that Trump supporters held close to a mile away at an outdoor public space called Freedom Plaza.
Leftist groups regularly countered, but on January 5th only a handful of activists were in BLM plaza that evening demonstrating behind the police line.
January 6th was the Third in a Series of Pro-Trump DC rallies.
The first two rallies right wing organizers dubbed the "Million MAGA March" 1 & 2 were without conflict during the day and followed by street clashes in the evening between the militant Right & Left.
Daytime Trump rallies occurred on November 14th and December 12th at the Supreme Court, Washington Monument and other DC locations.
January 6th was the first event in which then President Trump directly implored his supporters on Twitter "Be there, will be wild!"
Organizers ran with the branding and set up a website called wildprotest.com
The scale of the January 6th Pro-Trump crowd stretched over 2 football fields:
By the 2pm hour, an arena sized crowd amassed tens of thousands stretching from the street below, across the Capitol lawn, to the rotunda on the west side.
A second large crowd formed also on the east side where the mainstream media pen was vandalized by rioters.
The activity lasted nearly 5 hours, from 12:53pm when the first barricade was toppled until after 5:30pm past sundown.
Cell phone reception was out on the Capitol grounds
As they rallied, tens of thousands were unaware of what was going on inside the rotunda. Tear gas plumes could be seen, however, in the distance from the vantage of those down on the Capitol lawn.
Word was passed down, and at times distorted via bullhorns, as information of the death of Ashli Babbit spread through the crowd after 2:44pm from the rotunda down to the Capitol lawn.
To reach the upper level, Trump supporters had to scale either the wall or climb scaffolding
Reaching the terrace level of the Capitol took scaling several barriers including ascending scaffolding that was not equipped to handle hundreds of people at a time.
The scaffolding had been set up for the Inauguration and was draped with white cloth to conceal the metal interior. The cloth was ripped from the rafters as the protest and riot unfolded.
Those arrested differ demographically from previously studied Right wing extremist groups:
Only 1 of 10 of the 700 people charged for entering the Capitol were affiliated with a militia or militant political group.
87% were "unaffiliated" according to a comprehensive study on the demographics of the Capitol arrestees by the University of Chicago.
The Chicago Project on Security & Threats breakdown makes other detailed discoveries, such as that 86 per cent of those arrested at the Capitol were employed. A fourth of the arrestees were business owners.
The study recommends further independent, non-partisan research on the phenomena of broad, mass movement political violence.