Rep. Kahele Proposes Lower Blood Quantum for Lease Succession

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 feet, subsiding to 8 to 10 feet Thursday.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, and Big Island Windward
Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Rep. Kahele is proposing lowering the blood quantum requirement for inherited leases from 25% to 3%.
WASHINGTON DC-- Congressman Kai Kahele says the newly introduced "Hawaiian Home Lands Preservation Act" is critical for the preservation and restoration of rights for the Native Hawaiian people.
"This bill, HR-9614, will reduce the blood quantum requirement to delegate Kuhio's original intent of 1/32nd for the successors that have- while also addressing the inequities of those that don't have," Rep. Kahele told the House.
"Madame Speaker, I am confident if we do that, we can effectuate sustainable and positive change across Hawaii and our nation, where all of our people thrive, not just a privileged few," Kahele added.
On the floor of the House, Congressman Kahele told colleagues that it was US business interests that historically ushered in that 50 per cent blood quantum requirement.
He said, even when succession was lowered to 25% at statehood in 1959, it still hurt Native Hawaiians over time from successful succession of a Department of Hawaiian Home Lands lease.
"100 years later, many desendents of benificieries do not meet the 25% requirement for successorship," Kahele added, emphasizing that over 28 thousand applicants, still on that DHHL wait list, have not received a lease.
Those on the the wait list would still need to meet the original 50% mark.
But the new bill would reduce the blood quantum requirement for "successorship" to 1/ 32nd, for passing on an active lease.
New DHHL head Ikaika Anderson faces a decision as how to allocate millions per competing proposals. He said in a statement. "As I continue my homestead visits, getting input from beneficiaries and their 'ohana, I will ask for their mana'o on its merits."
The end result? With his soon exit from congressional duties, Representative Kahele has high hopes.
"That an emerging new generation of Native Hawaiian political leaders in Hawaii will elevate, this and the myriad of other issues that continue to suppress and harm the Native Hawaiian community," he said.
The original 1920 act mandated 203 thousand acres to the Hawaiian people. The congressional session comes to an end in less than 2 weeks.