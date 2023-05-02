Rep. Jill Tokuda Returns to Big Island for Town Hall in Kona

KONA-- Representative Jill Tokuda was in Kailua-Kona Tuesday to talk to constituents on the Big Island. The visit is part of a series of town hall events on multiple islands, which saw the congresswoman in Hilo previously at the beginning of April.
The CEO for Hamakua-Kohala Health- among others, stressed the importance of making emergency health services available in all zip codes. The medical provider is currently working on funding and building a facility on the Hamakua coast that will both employ and train future medical professionals.
CEO Irene Carpenter emphasized the importance of training local job seekers in the medical field, and keeping young people on the island with viable professional opportunities.
Representative Tokuda also fielded questions about funding education through Title 1. Kona based teacher Joann Iwane told KITV, "You can't just throw money at education," emphasizing that robust structural changes are needed to retain teachers and pay them a contemporary wage.
Farmers weighed in, asking for more support for agriculture and waste water treatment. A collapsed irrigation ditch has made water access a problem for farmers in North Kohala over the last two years.
David Fuertes, a North Kohala farmer, said, "We used to pay $22 per month for water. Now we're paying like $600 with all county water. So it's almost impossible to farm. So that's why I'm here."
"The bottom line is if we can't grow anything, we can't raise our livestock without water. And so we've got to be investing in that infrastructure," Tokuda told KITV4, "So things like the farm bill that we are looking to negotiate and make sure Hawai'i is well represented."
"I'm doing these listening tours throughout the islands. This is my first stop in a five-day, five-island hop," Tokuda added.
Congresswoman Tokuda will hold the next town hall on Wednesday, May 3rd at the ILWU Union Hall in Lanaʻi City from 4pm to 5pm.