Rep. Jill Tokuda Returns to Big Island for Town Hall in Kona

  • Updated
  • 0

Hawaii US Rep. Jill Tokuda held a Town Hall meeting in Kona on Monday. On the docket for discussion was agriculture, education, and health services. KITV4 spoke with Tokuda after the meeting.
Jill Tokuda met with constituents at the West Hawaii Civic Center

Farmers, teachers and health care professionals were among those attending the town hall hosted by Representative Jill Tokuda in Kona.

KONA-- Representative Jill Tokuda was in Kailua-Kona Tuesday to talk to constituents on the Big Island. The visit is part of a series of town hall events on multiple islands, which saw the congresswoman in Hilo previously at the beginning of April.

The CEO for Hamakua-Kohala Health- among others, stressed the importance of making emergency health services available in all zip codes. The medical provider is currently working on funding and building a facility on the Hamakua coast that will both employ and train future medical professionals.

