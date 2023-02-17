...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages. Roads may also be closed, along with
property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff.
Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain. Areas of
particular concern include east and southeast sections of the Big
Island, where washout of roads could isolate communities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A plume of moisture will remain over the islands through at
least Saturday afternoon, maintaining a threat for heavy
rainfall. The soil across much of the state has been
saturated by recent rain, and a period of moderate intensity
showers could result in flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
Rep. Jill Tokuda Holds Hawai'i Swearing In Ceremony at ala mater in Kaneohe
Hawaii's newest Congressional member held her swearing in ceremony Friday in her hometown of Kaneohe.
Representative Jill Tokuda is serving Hawaii's second congressional district in Congress. Federal Judge Leslie Kobayashi administered the oath of office. Just before the ceremony, Tokuda spoke to KITV4 about the opportunity to be sworn in at her alma mater.
Tokuda said, "This is definitely special to be able to do our swearing in right here at home for me where it really all began and I got so much support and love from this very high school, our oldest son actually goes here now, our youngest son will be here in a few years, Castle H.S. is really close to my heart - I will tell you, Washington could really use a big dose of Aloha, in terms of making sure they really understand what that means and how we're going to bridge the gap between the aisles to make sure we get things done for all of our constituents."
When it come to issues she's focusing on tackling, Tokuda said, "Our children and our families are becoming our greatest export, that means we've got to make sure they have access to the most critical things, healthcare, mental health services, education and jobs, housing people can afford - all of these things sadly are not equal across our state or our country, and so access to these basic things so our kids can see a future for themselves, that's my top priority and that's my main mission as I continue traveling back and forth between Hawaii and D.C."
Tokuda represents CD2 which includes suburban and rural parts of O`ahu, the islands of Hawai`i, Kaua`i, Maui, Lana`i, Moloka`i, Ni`ihau, Kaho`olawe, and the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands.
