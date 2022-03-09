 Skip to main content
Rep. Case wants waiver to Jones Act to ease burden on Hawaii amid ban on Russian oil

As Hawaii and the rest of the country stand with Ukraine in its fight against Russia, President Joe Biden announced the country will no longer be allowing imports of Russian oil as part of economic sanctions against Russia.

It's a sacrifice many are willing to make, even if it means gas prices will continue to rise.  But Congressman Ed Case (D-HI) says while everyone in the country will share the burden, Hawaii is at an unfair disadvantage.

"We are going to have a consequence in Hawaii the same as the rest of the country from ceasing the import of Russian oil and we have to do that, we need to do that, but in Hawaii we should not be completely disadvantaged because of that because of the unusual and unique application of an arcane law in my perspective that's gonna really hurt us," Case says.

Case is referring to the Jones Act, the law requiring U.S. goods transported between U.S. ports to use U.S. shipping companies Case wants to see a waiver to the Jones Act specifically for oil shipments.  That would allow international shipping companies to send U.S. oil to Hawaii, and ease prices.

The bill would still not allow Russian ships to come to Hawaii.

Case says convincing other lawmakers will be a challenge because other states don't have the same problem, because oil can also be transported by train and trucks while Hawaii solely relies on shipping.

"There's going to be a fair bit of education that I'm going to have to do but I do believe that the folks in the administration that I've been talking with and that will be deciding on on waiver or some other relief for Hawaii in this regard I think they fully understand it," he says.

We reached out to Hawaii's two main suppliers, Matson and Pasha for comment but have not heard back.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

